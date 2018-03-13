Forty new homes in Cranford basin

At least 40 houses will be built in the Cranford basin by the end of 2020.

In an update on the Cranford Regeneration Plan to the greater Christchurch partnership committee, the city council said it has begun the process of entering memorandums of understanding with developers.

The memorandums are being sought in a bid to cement a timeframe for the development, in which 370 homes will be built on 38ha around the rim of the basin.

The rest of the land would be used for wetlands, cycle and walkways.

“To date, a MOU has only been signed for the Case-Crozier block, which commits them to endeavour to deliver 40 of the maximum houses by the end of 2020,” the report said.

It said city council staff are continuing to work with Grassmere landowners to finalise the memorandum for that block, which would see further houses built, it said.

A justification for the city council using the Greater Christchurch Regeneration Act to reclassify the land zoning around Crozier and Grassmere Sts was to speed up the process of developing the basin.

The report also addresses concerns from Ngāi Tūāhuriri and Ngāi Tahu about the effects of stormwater drainage into Horseshoe Lake, which is culturally significant.

Said the report: “This matter can only be dealt with as part of Ōtākaro Avon River Corridor Plan.”

“The city council commitment is to work with Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu, Te Ngāi Tūāhuriri Rūnanga and Regenerate Christchurch to develop options and test the feasibility of moving the current Dudley Creek diversion stormwater discharge from Horseshoe Lake.”

The development is a city council plan to regenerate former farmland in Papanui between Winters and McFaddens Rds.