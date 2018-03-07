Speed limit decrease considered near skate ramp

Sumner skate ramp users are causing a headache for motorists.

Young skateboarders running across Wakefield Ave to use the ramp are prompting fears that an accident could happen.

A planned lower speed limit of 30km/h within the village may be fast-tracked as a short term measure, Heathcote Ward city councillor Sara Templeton said.

And a longer-term solution – shifting the pedestrian crossing further south along Wakefield Ave – is planned for mid-year.

Sumner resident Janet Sirisomphone was travelling north along Wakefield Ave on Sunday morning when she had to slam on the brakes after a child dashed across to get to the ramp rather than use the pedestrian crossing further down the street.

The ramp reopened on February 25 at the corner of Nayland St and Wakefield Ave, where it will remain until a permanent skate park is built in the bays area.

“He just ran out from between two cars and just kept on coming and didn’t even look,” said Ms Sirisomphone, who estimated she was travelling about 35km/h.

“It just seems not very well thought out. (The children are) so eager to get to the ramp, they don’t want to go down to the zebra crossing. They think ‘there’s no cars coming I’ll just whip across here’.”

She said she didn’t mind the ramp being there but worried about the traffic aspect.

Sumner Green and Skate member Liza Sparrow said the new site was fully consented.

“The city council identified the current location as suitable. Key considerations regarding suitability which include safety, noise, visibility and land ownership were taken into account and investigated. The city council also took advice from New Zealand Police, roading and their own consent teams and were confident in providing resource consent for the corner of Wakefield Ave and Nayland St,” she said.

The group recently ran an education programme with local schools around safety and etiquette at the new location.

“These are kids, they all know the road rules but they will need reminding. Please support them,” Ms Sparrow said.

