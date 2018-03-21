Farmer critical of road maintenance

Fifth generation Banks Peninsula farmer Andrew Craw has criticised the city council over road maintenance.

For the past 25 years, Mr Craw has run a sheep and beef farm in Little Akaloa.

He told Bay Harbour News the road sides were not being mowed or sprayed, surfaces were breaking up and potholes were forming.

It had gotten “pretty bad” over the past six months, he said, and it wasn’t just the metal roads.

“The surface of the sealed road is more of a concern – it’s falling to pieces.”

He said he’d rung the city council twice in the past three months, requesting a new layer of shingle and asking for the potholes to be fixed. But nothing has been done.

“I haven’t seen a grader through on the shingle roads for as long as 12 months. The surface is falling apart and there’s no shingle (on it).”

Meanwhile, in Goughs Bay, a truck dropping off winter feed for animals struggled to get out during recent heavy rain.

Banks Peninsula Transport manager Rex Gebbie said it had left a “whole lot” on the side of the road at the top of the bay because it wasn’t able to safely go down and get out again.

“We could get in alright, we just struggled to get out. There’s just not enough shingle, there’s no traction on the roads.”

In January, Bay Harbour News reported almost $800,000 is being spent on new chip for gravel roads on Banks Peninsula this financial year.

City council manager city streets maintenance Mark Pinner said over the 2017/18 financial year about “$780,000 will be invested in the (unsealed) network. Unsealed roads are also regularly graded and maintained.”