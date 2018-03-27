Equine success for Maddie

West Melton teen Maddie Collins has been named Silver Linings Complete Equine Care’s most inspirational rider.

Maddie, 14, won the award after competing in the North Loburn Equestrian Centre’s summer dressage series.

Her mother Sarah Manson-Collins said the prize includes the use of Silver Linings Complete Equine Care’s arena along with mirrors and a soloshot camera.

Mrs Manson-Collins said Maddie was “very excited” with the award.

She said it’s great to be home after Maddie’s potentially life-saving kidney transplant, but doctors “have some concerns” following recent blood test results.

“Her numbers aren’t as good as they were . . . it’s just an awareness that something’s not quite right,” Mrs Manson-Collins said.

She said Maddie will be having a biopsy at Starship Children’s Health in Auckland next week.

Maddie spent a couple hours at St Margaret’s College on Wednesday and will be going back to school full-time next term.

However, Maddie will be doing her schoolwork from home.

Maddie and her family were told on January 16 their five-year wait for a kidney match had been found.

They flew from Christchurch to Auckland early the following day and Maddie underwent an initial operation and then a second operation to reposition the kidney hours later at Starship Children’s Health.

Mrs Manson-Collins said Maddie has had an “amazing recovery” in spite of the first 48 hours not going to plan.

She flew back to Christchurch in late February after spending two weeks at Starship Children’s Health and four weeks recovering at Ronald McDonald House in Auckland.

Maddie received a kidney transplant from her father Adam Collins five years ago but her body rejected it.

Mrs Manson-Collins said they want to keep the conversation around organ donation going.

“Just because she’s had a transplant, she doesn’t want people to forget and stop talking about being an organ donor,” she said.