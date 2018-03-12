Elected members told off for poor reporting

Malvern Community Board members have been given a rap over the knuckles for not getting their monthly reports in.

Board chairwoman Jenny Gallagher told members in her chair’s report she was again disappointed that not everyone had sent their reports.

“How as a board are we expected to help our committees if we do not receive reports on issues that they have?” she said.

The reports cover committee meetings board members have attended over the month and issues in need of addressing.

The board held its monthly meeting last week. Each board member is expected to supply a report.

Mrs Gallagher told Selwyn Times it makes it very difficult when community committees make requests through their board members.

“The reason behind me wanting reports is so we can help our communities because that is what we are there for,” she said.