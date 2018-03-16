Edcacott, Barwick recognised as legends

Two new sporting identities were inducted as Sporting Legends of Canterbury at the Nexia New Zealand Canterbury Sports Awards. Sports reporter Gordon Findlater takes a look at the new inductees

Frank Endacott:

When Endacott arrived at the awards on Friday, he had no idea what was about to unfold. He thought he was there to support his son Gary who he thought was up for an award.

Canterbury’s most recognised rugby league coach became the first in his code to be inducted.

“It was the biggest shock I’ve had in years,” said Endacott.

“When they came out for the induction and started listing the things this person had done I thought what’s going on here?”

“Everyone was looking at me smiling . . . they all knew and I didn’t . . . my wife told me I looked like a stunned mullet and she’s never seen me like that in 50-odd years.”

Endacott has attended a number of Canterbury sports awards where he has seen others inducted as sporting legends of Canterbury. However, he says he could never have imagined himself being inducted.

“To be up there with names like Sir Richard Hadlee, Ivan Mauger and Ronnie Moore is neat, I’m over the moon.”

Endacott was first introduced to rugby league on the day Shirley Rugby League Club opened in 1955. He played for Addington and Hornby and made the Junior Kiwis in 1963. However, after starting a family he decided to turn his attentions to coaching.

After leading Addington and Hornby to club titles, he then coached the Kiwis from 1995-2000, the Auckland Warriors reserves from 1995-1997 and the Warriors NRL side from 1997-1999.

However, Endacott maintains that his favourite coaching accomplishment was coaching Canterbury to a famous trouncing of a star-studded Auckland side 36-12 at the Addington Showgrounds in 1993.

He also coached in England from 1999-2005 with the Wigan Warriors and Widnes Vikings.

On stage, Endacott spoke about the highlights of his coaching career and has the crowd in fits of laughter when he told a story of when he was suspended by Canterbury Rugby League for three weeks during his time coaching Addington.

He explained that someone had been sent to sit outside the team’s weeknight training session to ensure that Endacott did not attend. The coach figured a way around this by arriving at the park an hour early, climbing a tree at the park and then shouting instructions to the team while they stretched and took rest near the tree.

“I was a bit choked up to be honest but once I started telling that story I was good as gold.”

Endacott was so overjoyed he couldn’t sleep after the event.

“It takes a lot for me to go somewhere when there’s NRL games on the television. I taped the games so it worked out well because I stayed up late and watched the two games when I got home. I didn’t get to bed until about three o’clock.”

Pat Barwick:

Born at Brunswick, north of Wanganui, Barwick captained New Zealand at hockey for nine years (1971-79) including in the first year of her selection at the age of 24.

In her season as national captain New Zealand placed third in the 1971 IFWHA world tournament in Auckland. Two years later, the side again finished third, this time in the Jubilee Top 8 world tourney in Holland.

There was a further third placing in 1975 at the World Cup in Edinburgh. In 1977 Pat captained NZ to victory over England at Wembley Stadium.

Barwick’s international hockey career ended abruptly when New Zealand did not send an Olympic contingent to the 1980 Moscow Olympics due to political reasons.

Barwick has made a tremendous contribution to the sport of hockey both at regional and national level and is hugely respected throughout the hockey community in New Zealand. Pat has been a Hockey New Zealand life member since 2004.

As a coach, Barwick was in charge of the NZ team between 1987-1992, finishing ninth in the Sydney World Cup and eighth in the 1992 Barcelona Olympic Games after being assistant coach in 1985 and 1986 when the team was fourth in the World Cup in Holland.

She juggled her teaching career in Christchurch while she voluntarily coached the national women’s team.

​At provincial level she coached Canterbury to five national and two champion tournament titles between 1980 and 1985.