‘Eclectic’ history of Press Lane to be documented

The “rich” and “eclectic” history of the lane that ran between The Press building and Warners Hotel will be documented where the buildings once stood.

The city council is working on a project to transform Press Lane, which runs between Gloucester St and Cathedral Square, in a bid to get more pedestrian movement through the central city.

Artist Grace Duval has been working on the designs for the lane which will reflect its history and association with the daily newspaper. It will be finished late next month.

City council urban regeneration, urban design and heritage acting head Carolyn Bonis said the project will draw on the lane’s “rich history.”

She said images will be put on the wall of the substation next to the lane which will portray “denizens and signs from the eclectic history of Press Lane.”

“These will be brought together as if in an album of the thoroughfare’s memories and will be displayed on the wall of the adjoining building,” she said.

“The footpath will bear the motto of the lane’s namesake resident, The Press newspaper, ‘Nihil utile quod non honestum’, which translates as ‘Nothing is useful unless honest’.”

Press Lane was blocked off with an iron gate at the Cathedral Square end for security reasons. For many years, it had become a haven for loiterers and other activity from patrons of nearby fast food outlets and bars.

Both The Press and Warners Hotel buildings were badly damaged in the February 22, 2011, earthquake, and later demolished.

Ms Bonis said the $12,000 project would include information panels.

Planter boxes and seating were installed last year, which were designed by Lincoln University student Johanna Blakely and built and installed by Greening the Rubble.

“There is now the opportunity to add interest by way of an artwork that links the history of the lane with its namesake,” Ms Bonis said.