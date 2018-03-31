‘Drown him’ case youths to defend charges

Two youths are defending charges relating to the Rolleston “drown him” case.

A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old appeared in the Youth Court on Tuesday both charged with aggravated robbery.

They have denied the charges and it will go to a two or three-day defended hearing.

Judge Jane McMeeken adjourned the case for a callover to determine when the hearing would take place and how long it would be.

Police allege the robbery happened after a fireworks display in Rolleston on November 4.

The 15-year-old victim was allegedly beaten then dragged to a water race where his head was held under the water. The incident came after the victim allegedly refused to hand over his cap.

His assailants chanted “drown him, drown him” during the attack, police allege.

The victim was left with a gash on his face that required stitches and a night in hospital.

Both youths previously appeared in the Youth Court last month.