‘Don’t cut bus routes’ – Dalziel

Mayor Lianne Dalziel has a message for Environment Canterbury – don’t cut six bus routes just yet.

She and the city council will ask ECan to find other ways to plug the $4 million funding shortfall, possibly through a two-year targeted rate increase.

“I acknowledge that there is a funding shortfall and that ECan has no more public transport reserves to fall back on. But there is more than one way for ECan to address that,” Ms Dalziel said in her weekly column for The Star.

Ms Dalziel and city councillors will finalise a submission on ECan’s draft long term plan today urging it to keep the routes for two years while the Regional Public Transport Plan is finished.

The Regional Public Transport Plan, due to be finalised in November, will introduce a new bus network within two years.

“In the short term, council strongly urges Environment Canterbury to investigate additional financial options (or increased utilisation options) while the transition to the new public transport network occurs over the next two years,” the draft submission said.

ECan announced last month it was considering cutting six of its lowest performing bus routes to plug a funding shortfall, prompting outrage. It asked for feedback.

The routes included the 107, 108, 135, 145, 150 and 535.

Ms Dalziel said the city council would recommend ECan put a two-year targeted rate in place to manage the shortfall while the Regional Public Transport Plan is done.

“Personally, I believe that NZ Transport Agency should have intervened to provide additional short term subsidies rather than allowing this piecemeal approach to what is a network of bus routes.”

ECan chairman Steve Lowndes said ECan asked NZTA for an additional subsidy but got a “negative response.”

“We’re bending over backwards to find a solution which doesn’t have a catastrophic effect,” he said.

“We now sit down and listen and the message we’re getting is this is not a popular move. We’re stuck between a rock and a hard place because we can no longer subsidise these routes out of our own money.”

He said a two-year targeted rate would increase rates to above six per cent, which they were trying to avoid.

NZTA regional relationships director Jim Harland said it and ECan had a responsibility to ensure they were investing “wisely” to public transport.

“Looking closely at these routes indicated they were unlikely to increase their patronage and that it would mean an increase on the local rates and the Transport Agency subsidy.”

Public transport is funded from an NZTA subsidy, bus fares and ECan rates.

Patronage has never recovered following the February 22, 2011, earthquake.

The city council also opposed ECan’s plan to reduce the total mobility subsidy.

Consultation closes on Monday.