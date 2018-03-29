District councillors argue over water race closures

The closure of water races has sparked more conflict around the district council table.

District councillor Debra Hasson had her concerns over water race closures at Malvern and Ellesmere swiftly rebutted by district councillor Craig Watson at a recent meeting.

A report to close 10.9km of water races in the Malvern scheme and 6.6km in the Ellesmere scheme was approved at the meeting.

Cr Hasson was the only councillor to vote against it.

She called for a review of maps outlining sites of ecological value in the Malvern and Ellesmere water race schemes.

Cr Hasson was concerned the maps have not been updated since 2011 and the latest strategic water race draft has not taken the current water races ecological issues into account.

The strategic water race draft shows which races are considered a priority and what is deemed unimportant or minor.

But Cr Watson was critical of Cr Hasson’s comments, calling for a point of order.

It is not the first time the matter has come to a head between the two councillors. He said Cr Hasson was “grandstanding” and the closures had gone through a “long” and “sound” decision process.

Cr Watson said everything has been considered by the district council’s water race sub-committee and wasn’t sure why the decision was being mitigated.

The strategic water race draft is currently out for consultation with Environment Canterbury’s water zone committees including the Christchurch West Melton Water Zone Committee and the Selwyn Waihora Zone Committee. Cr Hasson later told Selwyn Times she would like an ecologist to update the 2011 maps to be in line with the National Policy Statement for Freshwater Management.

The 2011 maps currently show water races of key biological significance including water races near Darfield Primary School and the Glentunnel golf course.

But the extent of the Leeston Dunsandel Rd closure is subject to further ecological approval from the Department of Conservation.

DOC raised concerns the water race had mudfish which has the same threat ranking as kakapo and black stilt.

Cr Hasson told Selwyn Times she wasn’t “grandstanding”.

“I represent a view held by many in the community and as an elected representative it deserves to be heard,” she said.