Development plans for Addington Saleyards site

Plans to develop a hotel, apartments, commercial and retail space are in the pipeline for the former Addington Saleyards site.

Fanyun Chiu, who owns the Deans Ave site through Hagley South Living Ltd, has applied for resource consent to build 128 residential units, two retail and two commercial spaces, a hotel and landscaping.

Plans show the hotel would have 100 rooms, a restaurant, meeting and conference facilities, function space and a gym for guests.

The city council is processing the application. If it gets the go-ahead, the owners hope to do detailed design work within the next two years, followed by construction.

The former Addington Saleyards, which had been derelict for decades, were demolished in 2014.

The Chiu family bought the site in 1997. They had planned on building a commercial development, but were not allowed because it was zoned residential.

More recently, there were plans to build a car yard complex on the site, but it was not well received and plans did not eventuate.

Part of the site is now used by the Canterbury District Health Board for its temporary Christchurch Hospital park and ride service.

The resource consent application for the development said it would be split into five areas.

The hotel and a block with three bedroom apartments would front onto Deans Ave.

Two larger blocks with a mixture of one, two, three and four bedroom apartments would be behind the hotel, with a small block of one and two bedroom apartments at the back.

There would be associated car parking.

A spokeswoman for the Chiu family said time had been taken to consider how to best respond to the site’s past, attractive setting near Hagley Park and the neighbourhood.

She said it would provide a mix of housing types for a range of budgets.

“The concept also seeks to capitalise on the site’s location to develop a quality hotel, providing much needed visitor accommodation in a high amenity area close to the hospital, the oval and the surrounding area.”

Context Architects had done the designs alongside the owners and Harrison Grierson, she said. They had been in discussion about it with city council planners for some time.

“Providing the resource consent process is successful, the owners intend to commence detailed design work within the next two years with construction to follow.”

The application includes creating a new road, which would run between the old Blenheim Rd and Mayfair St.