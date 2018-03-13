Delay for cycleway

The Leeston-Doyleston cycleway will be delayed because the project is over budget by more than half a million dollars.

The cost of the project has risen from its original estimation of $204,000 to $895,000.

As a result, the district council will postpone the project and re-introduce it in the draft 2018-2028 Long Term Plan process.

Consultation on the revised project and funding is expected to be re-opened for public consultation in April.

It comes after the district council ran into a number of technical challenges during its design phase of the cycleway.

The main issue was getting the correct slope for the cycleway so pedestrians and cyclists can use it comfortably.

The district council has had problems with low-lying land along the road which is prone to flooding.

It also needs to seek approvals to use private land alongside Leeston Rd.

The idea for a cycleway along Leeston Rd was first put forward to the district council in 2014.

The district council’s transportation asset manager Andrew Mazey said survey and design work has since been carried out.

He said there was a requirement to make it as safe as possible by shifting it further away from the edge of the road and passing traffic.

Selwyn Times first reported in August, 2016, a link between Doyleston and Leeston was put into the annual budget for 2016/2017.

There was a requirement to make it as safe as possible by shifting it further away from the edge of the road and passing traffic. Mr Mazey said it is planned to have available in the 2018/19 programme.

The district council has been in discussions with the New Zealand Transport Agency on having the project subsided as part of its 2018-21 Land Transport Programme.

If successful, funding needed to be provided by the district council will be reduced by 51 per cent.

District councillor Pat McEvedy said he does not consider the project over budget – it has just got a more realistic budget now.

“You don’t really know what the budget is going to be until you actually get the other details.

“I know our community is looking forward to us having this so I am sure they want us to make sure we do a really good job of it ,” Mr McEvedy said.

