Crash snaps power pole, causes traffic delays and power outage

There were significant traffic delays for commuters coming in from the north to the city, after a car crashed on Marshland Rd.

A 21-year-old was taken to Christchurch Hospital with serious injuries after the car she was driving crashed at about 3am on Tuesday.

The crash caused power lines to come down, cutting power to about 1300 homes in Aranui, Avondale and Wainoni.

A Christchurch Transport Operations Centre spokesman said Marshland Rd was closed north bound with a diversion in place via Prestons Rd.

The road reopened at about 7am.