Crash causes traffic delays on Northern Motorway

Traffic was backed up on the Northern Motorway due to a crash. PHOTO: CTOC

A crash on the Northern Motorway caused traffic delays into the city during rush hour traffic.

Christchurch Transport Operations Centre said the crash happened on the southbound lane between the Ohoka and Tram Rd bridges at about 7.30am on Thursday.

Traffic was backed up until the site was cleared at about 8.30am.

