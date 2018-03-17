Could you skate this?

The new Lincoln Skate Park hasn’t even opened yet and has already drawn a flood of complaints.

As a result, the district council will now make changes to the park to make it safer.

Residents are concerned the new skate bowl is unsafe to use and are calling for it to be rebuilt.

The new skate park – designed to predominantly cater for children and amateur skaters, is set to open the Lincoln Event Centre, next to the children’s playground.

A storm of complaints was made on the Selwyn District Council’s online Facebook page last week.

Comments include: “Have seen Ancient Roman architecture that is safer to ride on than this.

It should be torn down as an OSH hazard ASAP”, “this is so dangerous for beginners” to “this is surely a drain, not skate architecture.”

The district council responded online saying it will now be making changes to the skate park.

“Unfortunately this means that the skate park will remain fenced off and the opening of the park will be delayed.

The skate park was due to open at the end of last month.

Once the changes have been made, the district council plans to continue talking with skaters to get feedback on what works and what doesn’t.

Residents have responded it was a “good move” on the district council’s part and the additional changes to make the park safer is worth the wait.