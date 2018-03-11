Community rallies to support young boy with brain tumor

Connor Duncan-Caley and his family have had a year from hell.

But now the community is coming together to get them back on their feet.

Connor, 8, from South New Brighton was diagnosed with a brain tumour in June last year, which then caused him to develop Posterior Fossa Syndrome, leaving him unable to blink, swallow, move or talk.

He has undergone several operations, weeks of radiation, and four months of chemotherapy.

On top of that Connor’s father Mark lost his job when the company he worked for went into liquidation, and the earthquake damaged house they bought as an ‘as is where is is now subject to insurance issues.

So the community has rallied around to help them out with a fundraising art auction.

Connor iand his parents Mark and Karen are currently living at the Wilson Centre in Auckland, which provides a rehabilitation service for children.

Mr Duncan-Caley said the family’s sitaution was like “an atom bomb going off.”

The money raised from the art auction will help fund the costs required for their life going forward.

“If there ever was a whanau in need of assistance, this is the one,” said event organiser Maureen Taane.

The auction called ‘Jedi’s New Hope’ because of Connor’s Star Wars obsession, will be held on March 23.

“It is very much a community led and community driven event, as most things on the east side are,” she said.

Within five days of launching the event, 15 pieces of art had already been donated.

The auction will be held at Fiksate Gallery, New Brighton Mall. Tickets are expected to sell out.

Said Mr Duncan-Caley: “We’ve been extremely humbled and gobsmacked by the support from the community . . . it has really lifted us emotionally.”