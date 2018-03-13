Community patrols launch migrants into police careers

By day, Pawan Lahotra is a taxi driver.

By night, he dons his high-visibility vest and patrols the streets of west Christchurch.

And soon, he hopes to join the police.

Mr Lahotra, who is originally from North India, is part of a police programme which aims to get migrants into community patrols and eventually the police.

He joined the Hornby Community Patrol in 2016 because he wanted to help people.

“I joined the patrol and it really motivated me to join the police.”

Mr Lahotra, 28, said he wants to become a police ethnic liaison officer to encourage people from different ethnicities to join.

But before he moved to New Zealand, Mr Lahotra said he never imagined joining the police.

“I probably wouldn’t because of the image police have. I would have rathered be in IT,” he said. “In some countries people don’t have a very good image of police.”

Back in India, police were “dishonest” and distrusted, he said.

“People try to take the law into their own hands.”

Mr Lahotra moved to New Zealand in 2009 at 18, and studied IT in Auckland. His now wife Deepika joined him a couple of months later.

He wanted to explore the

country and ended up in Christchurch just before the September 4, 2010, earthquake.

After working at City Care, he swapped his maintenance job for a taxi driving role.

He spends one night a month patrolling areas such as Hornby, Halswell, Broomfield, Templeton, Rolleston and around Christchurch Hospital, and referring any incidents to police.

Meanwhile, he has been working through his police application.

He is currently going through the SCOPE stage. If successful he could go to police college.

Canterbury Community Patrol co-ordinator Helen Todd, a former police officer, is in charge of recruiting migrants to patrols and helping to get them into the police. Mr Lahotra joined the patrol before Ms Todd started her job, but she has supported him since then and helped prepare him for his police application.

Ms Todd said migrants like Mr Lahotra were perfect candidates for the police.

She said one had graduated from police college already, with 30 more “in the pipeline.”

The Christchurch programme is based on one that started in Auckland. It aims to break down barriers and build trust and confidence in the police.

Wellington then followed suit, along with Christchurch.

“Police want to become more diverse,” she said.

New Zealand European

people make up 69.4 per cent

of the police, while 14.8 per

cent are European, 11.4 per cent are Maori, 5.7 per cent are Pacific and 3.8 per cent are Asian.

Ms Todd said the Christchurch programme was slightly different in the sense the central city was not back up-and-running following the February 22, 2011, earthquake.

The programme decided to get migrants into community patrols, which were struggling to recruit young people.

To join a patrol, migrants had to have a full driver’s licence, whereas to be in the police they needed to be vetted and have residency, a full driver’s license and a good understanding of the English language.

“The community patrol can support them and introduce them to the Kiwi lifestyle and the Kiwi slang,” Ms Todd said.

Even if some miss out on joining the police due to strict rules such as eyesight, the programme could be a stepping stone for other jobs, such as customs or corrections.

“All these Government departments are wanting diversity as well.”

Ms Todd said the majority of migrants wanting help were Asian or Indian, with others from Korea, the Philippines or Brazil.

“These people, a lot are bilingual and understand the different cultures.”

She said some just needed some extra guidance to help them, whether that be referring them to language classes or helping to get their fitness levels up.

“Some really struggle with the physical requirements. We do run an informal weekend activity sometimes where we meet to do a 2.4km run, which is what they have to do.”

Ms Todd said about a third of the patrol groups were now made up of young people.

“They’re hard working and they want to give back to the community, it’s lovely,” she said.

“It’s really nice to see them go on and achieve their goals,” she said.

Hornby Community Patrol secretary Ann Smith said the patrol had grown to about 50 members since the programme started, many of which were young.

She said Mr Lahotra was one of the first migrants to join, and since then they had people from Samoa, India, Malaysia and Fiji.

“A lot of them are very skilled. We might go to a meeting at central [police station] and they can’t get the presentation going and the patrollers will have a look and will say this is what you have to do.”

Ms Smith said young migrants had different skills, which added to those the older members already had.

“They definitely complement each other.”

•To find out more about the community patrol, email helen.todd@police.govt.nz