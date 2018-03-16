Comedian to speak to CBHS students on being ‘good men’ following upskirt photo, video

Christchurch Boys’ High School has enlisted the help of a former student and comedian to kick off discussions about the importance of being “good men”.

Two students were suspended this week. One allegedly took a photo up a female teacher’s skirt and shared it with his friends. While another allegedly took a video of a teacher in the classroom and uploaded it to a porn website.

The matter is with the police.

Old boy and comedian Chris Parker will be speaking to the students, headmaster Nic Hill said in the school’s weekly newsletter.

Parker recently performed his show Camp Binch in Dunedin.

It explores the country’s “narrow view of masculinity.”

He had a “major dose” of traditional masculinity while attending CBHS, Parker told the Otago Daily Times three days ago.

“In the first assembly they said `this is the top school for rugby in the world’. I remember thinking this is going to be the longest five years of my entire life,” he told the ODT.

Mr Hill said the school was “very keen” to hear from other men and women who are willing to help with messages about “respect and care” for others.

“Good men care about others, have respect for others and have the strength to stand up for their values.”

Mr Hill said most of the “inappropriate incidents” with cell phones occur in the junior school.

He said in the “increasingly technological and connected world” an active approach needs to be taken in managing the issues.

“We must be clear on our values, clear on the importance of learning and be willing to act when necessary. Passive teaching and parenting can in fact create the risks our boys face.”