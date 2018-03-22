Co-driver could be youngest rally winner

Jared Hudson could be the youngest co-driver in the world to win a rally, but no one is quite sure.

The 13-year-old was in the passenger seat for 2017 national rally championship runner-up Matt Summerfield on Saturday. The pair won the Westland Rally finishing just 4.5sec ahead of Darren Galbraith’s car which was being co-driven by Jared’s father Rocky Hudson.

Jared comes from a family of co-drivers. His parent’s Rocky and Lisa met through the sport as “motorsport groupies.”

Lisa then co-drove for Rocky during the 1990s before he gave up driving due to the high costs associated with rallying and the pair starting a family. However, they weren’t done with the sport. Rocky traded in the driver’s seat for pace notes and since 2001 he has ridden shotgun with some of the country’s top drivers including Andrew Hawkeswood, Mark Tapper and Dean Buist.

Jared’s sister Amy also took up co-driving in 2014 and became the youngest co-driver to win a national title at just 16 when she won the NZ 2WD championship with Dylan Thompson last year.

All four will contest this year’s national rally championship. Rocky with Darren Galbraith, Lisa with Brian Stokes, Amy with Dylan Thompson and Jared with David Taylor.

Jaren has been co-driving since he was 12 and took part in his first recce (pace note) event at the Canterbury Rally last year.

Even Summerfield was amazed with how calm and collected the young co-driver was as they weaved their way through the West Coast forestry roads at high speed.

“He’s so chilled about it, you would think he’s been doing it for a long time,” said Summerfield.

“He told me that he had ridden with Darren [Galbraith] before and got to 190km/h. He said I had to beat that.”

“We ended up hitting 208km/h,” said Jared.

“Even though we were going 10 times faster than I’m used to going I didn’t feel scared at all. I loved every minute of it and it was secretly awesome to beat Dad.”

As for Jared being the world’s youngest rally winner, no one is quite sure. However, there’s no evidence found yet to suggest he’s not.

“It’s certainly very rare. We don’t have that kind of thing on record but he could certainly be the youngest,” said Motorsport New Zealand’s Brian Budd.

In New Zealand, a competition licence can be issued to junior competitors from age 12, providing they have passed their rally licence test and compete only on closed roads.

In Australia and the United Kingdom, participants cannot co-drive in special stage rallies until they are 16.

With his first rally win already under his belt already Jared is looking to add more to the list and maybe even get behind the wheel himself.

“Eventually I do want to get into driving, but if I do want to go professional I may be best to stick with co-driving,” said Jared.

After Saturday’s proud dad moment, Rocky also believes Jared has the goods to be a top co-driver.

“You’ve got to be organised, detailed and mathematical, he’s got all those attributes,” he said.