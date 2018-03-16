City2Surf: Record team entries from workplaces

Teams of doctors, construction workers, accountants and scientists will be ready and waiting at the start line of the Star Media City2Surf.

This year’s event has seen record number of team entries from workplaces. Last year, there were 130 teams, this year 170.

Star Media events manager Vanessa Fleming said more than 2000 participants are made up from teams.

“We are seeing an increase of team entries this year with health and well-being becoming more front of mind in local businesses which is great to see,” she said.

The team from Pegasus Health have had 145 in training leading up to the event.

Chief executive Vince Barry said the team included general practitioners, practice nurses, administrators, 24 Hour Surgery and Pegasus support services.

“We encourage our staff and general practice teams to enter the City2Surf because it’s good for their health and mental wellbeing. It’s also a great opportunity for them to socialise and meet other people working in health from across Canterbury.”

Synlait has been entering the City2Surf for seven years and this year is their best turnout, with 200 entrants.

Director of people, culture and performance Boyd Williams said: “From manufacturing to finance to our laboratory, there is someone from every part of the organisation”

This year will be the biggest turnout we’ve had at the

City2Surf and we’re proud that it’s a highlight for our staff,” he said.

But the biggest group is once again from Maori health provider He Waka Tapu.

This year the social service agency locked in 1300 entrants within a week.

Ms Fleming said the weather is looking great.

She said the team are prepared for a big turn out, with entries steadily increasing this week.

FAST FACTS

•MetService is forecasting a fine day with a high of 20 deg C

•170 team entries

•To enter the Star Media City2Surf visit www.city2surf.co.nz or you can enter on the day

•The City2Surf on Sunday will be split into 6km and 14km sections

•The 14km fun run will start at Centennial Park, Spreydon, at 9am

•The Sport Canterbury 6km fun run will start at Hansen Park, Opawa, at 10am

•Both events will finish at the Ferrymead playing fields

•There will be entertainment with live music, food and free children’s entertainment following the event

•Entrants are in the draw to win return flights for two to London thanks to Singapore Airlines