City councillors gear up for epic duel

City councillors Mike Davidson and Glenn Livingstone are gearing up for a cycling duel in Le Race on March 24, as part their 2018 sporting three-peat.

The two councillors have been cycling partners for some time and last year competed in Le Petit, the 50km shorter version of Le Race.

This year they are hoping to lead by example to promote healthy living among Christchurch residents, by completing the Coast-to-Coast, Le Race and the Christchurch Marathon.

“I have done Le Race before, but because of all this training, I am fitter than any previous year,” said Cr Davidson.

“This year I hope to finish Le Race under four hours, but most importantly I want to smash Glenn,” he said.

Cr Livingstone isn’t too concerned.

“I just hope that I don’t embarrass Mike,” he said.

Three weeks ago, both men completed the two-day individual event of the Coast-to-Coast.