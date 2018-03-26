Christ’s College take out Maadi Cup for 11th time

Christ’s College has had its name etched onto the Maadi Cup for the 11th time.

Hamilton Boys’ High School led the boys under-18 eight race from the 500m mark at the New Zealand secondary schools rowing regatta on Twizel’s Lake Ruataniwha from last week.

But Christ’s Alex Todhunter, Jamie Batchelor, Will Chaffey, Zac Cran, Fletcher Anderson, Guy Chaffey, Jack Elvy, Lachie Hazlett and Max Marsh pulled away at 1750m clocking a winning time of 6min 1.90sec.

While Hamilton Boys finished in the silver spot on 6min 3.82sec, Christchurch Boys came third for the second year in a row on 6min 9.49sec.

Christ’s College took home another four golds and one silver medal for the under-15 coxed octuple sculls, under-16 coxed eight, under-16 coxed four, under-17 coxed eight and the under-18 novice coxed eight.

CBHS racked up another three golds and five silvers in the under-15 double sculls, under-15 coxed quad sculls, under-17 coxed four, under-18 coxless pair oars, under-16 coxed quad sculls, under-17 coxed eight, under-18 coxed four and the under-15 coxed octuple sculls.

But last year’s Maadi Cup winner, St Andrew’s College did not claim a single medal during the regatta.

Rangi Ruru Girls’ School retained their title as the top girls’ school in rowing for the third time running.

It was close as Rangi beat Waikato Diocesan Girls’ School by just one point.

Overall Rangi won three golds in the under-18 novice coxed eight, under-16 coxed eight and the under-18 novice coxed four, three silvers in the under-18 coxed four, under-16 coxed four and the under-18 coxed eight and a bronze in the under-15 coxed four.

St Bede’s College won gold in the under-18 novice coxed four, silver for the under-16 coxed eight and bronze in the under-16 coxed four.

Christchurch Girls’ High School won silver in the under-15 coxed four and bronze for the under-16 coxed four.

While St Margaret’s College got two bronze medals in the under-18 novice coxed eight and the under-16 coxed eight.