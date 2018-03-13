Christchurch testing ground for world’s first self-piloted electric air taxi

Zephyr Airworks has unveiled the world’s first self-piloted electric air taxi and Christchurch will be home to the testing.

Mayor Lianne Dalziel said she was excited about it being tested in Christchurch.

“I have had the privilege of seeing the self-piloted air taxi and I am very excited about what it offers for future generations – to live and move in a way that has never been possible before.”

“This aircraft represents the evolution of the transport eco system to one that responds to a global challenge around traffic and congestion, and is kinder to the planet. This is a fully electric aircraft that rises into the air like a helicopter, flies like a plane and then lands again like a helicopter.

“Christchurch is committed to becoming carbon neutral and we are embracing future technologies in the areas of future transport, future foods, Antarctica and space technology, technical adventure clothing, social enterprise – we are open for business and making strong strides in these areas.”

Christchurch is exploring other methods of future transportation with projects in the city such as the Omhio autonomous vehicle trial and the Yoogo electric car sharing scheme.