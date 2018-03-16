Christchurch to host NZ Track and Field Champs

Christchurch will play host for the 2019 2020 New Zealand Track and Field Championships.

It will be the first major athletics competition to be held at the brand new Ngā Puna Wai Sports Hub, which is currently under construction.

World Champion shot putter Tom Walsh made the announcement on Friday night at Christchurch’s annual Big Shot athletics event, organised by the International Track and Field Trust, in preparation for Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games that start next month.

Athletics NZ chief executive Hamish Grey said athletics had been without a permanent home since the earthquake and it was aware of the pressure it had put on athletics.

“We are delighted to bring our flagship event, the New Zealand Track and Field Championships, to Christchurch at the first opportunity.

Athletics is one of four codes that will have a new home at Ngā Puna Wai, Christchurch’s premier outdoor sports venue, with the track and field section opening in winter this year.

ChristchurchNZ spokeswoman Linda Falwasser said it would be an opportunity for people to see some of the world’s best athletes in action.

“It’s going to be an action-packed event and everyone should come down, share in the excitement and provide some home crowd support for our local athletics talent,” she said.

Christchurch, where it has such strong community support, so it will be a great opportunity for everyone to get behind our local athletes and celebrate a brand-new state of the art venue at Ngā Nga Puna Wai.”