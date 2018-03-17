Christchurch home still one of the most expensive in New Zealand

The former Strowan home of well-known philanthropist Neil Graham was the most expensive to be sold in Christchurch in the past five years.

The five-bedroom, five-bathroom home on a 3077 sq m Glandovey Rd section, went to auction in 2016 selling for $5.6 million. It had a capital value of $4.7 million.

Mr Graham, who co-founded Mainfreight and was made an officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2013, passed away in 2015 after a long illness.

He had previously bought the home, which was developed on two sections, in 2012 off mortgage and real estate business founder Mike Pero for $3.9 million – the highest house sale price in the city that year.

It had a six-car garage, heated swimming pool, home theatre and a stream boundary.

Mr Graham kept a collection of luxury cars, including what was believed to be the most expensive car in New Zealand – a $2.8 million Aston Martin supercar.

A home on Northwood’s Harts Creek Lane sold for the second highest amount in Christchurch – just over $5 million in April 2014.

A Huntsbury home on Millway Place sold for $4.5 million in September 2014, while one on Glenstrae Rd in Redcliffs sold for $4.2 million in May 2016.

Data provided to the NZ Herald by Homes.co.nz shows the homes were among the top sales in five major centres in the past five years – Auckland, Tauranga, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown.

In total, the value was more than a quarter of a billion dollars – $256,131,437.

The most valuable of all properties nationwide was an seven bedroom clifftop mansion in Auckland’s Huriaro Place, sold in 2013 to businessman Deyi Shi for $39 million.

The sale, four years ago eclipses, that of this year’s most expensive sale to date by more than $10m.

Auckland’s second most expensive sale was the former Dotcom mansion which topped the list of nationwide property sales in 2016, selling for $32.5 million.

Outside of Auckland, Queenstown saw some of the country’s top sales.

A luxury property spread across 383sq m on Cardrona Valley Rd was sold in 2015 for $13.8 million.

Mt Maunganui’s most expensive property sold in the past five years was a beachfront property in Omanu, selling for $6.2 million in 2016.

Meanwhile Wellington’s most expensive sale was a 4-bedroom home on Oriental Parade which sold last year for $3.78 million.

Homes.co.nz chief marketing officer Jeremy O’Hanlon said the total value of all the top property sales across these regions still fell short of what was the most expensive sale in the United States last year – a four-storeyed Bel-Air mansion, with 12 bedrooms, 21 bathrooms and three kitchens.

The American mansion, which also came complete with a four-lane bowling alley lined with gold pins, and two fully stocked wine sellers, was listed for a sale with an asking price of NZ$342.9m.

– NZ Herald

Fast facts:

Top sales by main centres in the past five years:

Christchurch

152 Glandovey Rd, Strowan sold for $5,650,000 in April 2016

Auckland

4 Huriaro Place, Orakei, Auckland sold for $38,500,000 in July 2013

Tauranga

77a Oceanbeach Rd, Mt Maunganui sold for $6,200,000 in November 2016

Wellington

298 Oriental Pde, Oriental Bay, Wellington sold for $3,780,000 in March 2015

Queenstown

71 Cardrona Valley Rd, Wanaka sold for $13,800,000 in August 2015