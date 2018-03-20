Christchurch couple accused of stealing $1.3m from elderly widow

A Christchurch couple have appeared in court accused of stealing more than $1.3 million from an elderly widow.

The pair were granted interim name suppression when they made a first appearance at Christchurch District Court this morning.

They are accused of accessing an online bank account and stealing $1,340,900 from a Christchurch woman between September 30, 2016 and December 14, 2017.

Other charges allege that they stole various sums from the woman – $6000, $12,600, and $34,000 – between August 1 and October 17, 2016.

Defence counsel Anselm Williams asked for a three-week period to seek disclosure and provide the couple with advice.

He asked for interim name suppression, which was not opposed by police and granted by a judge, on the grounds that the allegations could have “significant consequences”.

They were remanded on bail without plea to appear in court again on April 17 when interim name suppression is expected to be argued fully.

Bail conditions state they live at a named Christchurch address, surrender their passports, and not to dispose of motor vehicles outlined by police.