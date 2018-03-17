Christchurch Central MP first tenant in former courts

Christchurch Central Labour MP Duncan Webb has gone back to the future.

The former insurance lawyer has just moved into his new electorate office, which is somewhere he used to spend a lot of time – the former courts complex.

Dr Webb said it was ironic he had moved into the Durham St North complex, given he used to work there before getting into politics last year.

“It is a little back to the future,” he said.

“It’s good, it’s a lovely spot.”

They moved into part of the former victim support building at the back of the complex last month after months of searching.

It looks out over the Avon River and Victoria Square and is in the heart of the city, he said.

Dr Webb, a former Lane Neave partner, said although he never worked in that particular building, he knew the complex well.

His office is the first tenant that has moved onto the site, which is now owned by Science Alive!

Science Alive! bought the courts buildings off Ngai Tahu for $25 million with plans to develop them into a new education facility. It has since scaled back its plans, and wants to sell the former magistrates court building. The courts moved into the new Justice and Emergency Services Precinct in January.

An opening event will be held for Dr Webb’s electorate office, but a date has yet to be set.