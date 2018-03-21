Christchurch amateur winemakers win shield

A winemaking society which was originally formed in New Brighton has won the Toner Shield for the second year in a row.

The Pegasus Amateur Winemakers Society took out the event in Christchurch with a mixture of sweet and dry red and white wines, with feijoa, mint, elderberry, plum and boysenberry flavours.

Twenty-two winemakers attended the competition, which was first held in 1974 and includes representatives from clubs across the South Island.

The rules required each club to present four wines and three beers to be tested by those attending the competition. The wines included a dry and a sweet white wine, and a dry and a sweet red wine.

There is no restriction on the ingredients, which can range from fruit to flowers, vegetables and herbs. The beer classes include lager, ale and stout.

The Pegasus society was formed in the 1970s, originally running meetings out of the New Brighton Power Boat clubrooms on Union St and then later moving to the Ascot Ave community hall in North New Brighton.

Chairman Bruce LeComte praised the competition and the standard of winemaking, thanking the members of the other clubs for making the journey to Christchurch and sharing a day of friendly competition.

Club secretary Dennys Guild said the it is always looking

for new members who are interested in learning how to make wine or test their wine against others.