Chlorinated water supply after E.Coli detected

People living in the Sockburn and Heathcote Valley areas may smell or taste chlorine in their water for the next few days.

The Sockburn and Rocky Point water tanks were treated with chlorine on Wednesday morning after routine testing in their water supply zones revealed the presence of E.coli bacteria.

This week’s dosing of chlorine is not part of the planned temporary chlorination of the city’s water supply.

Plans are still being finalised for the roll-out of the temporary treatment programme.

The Star revealed last week that ratepayers face a huge jump in the cost to repair the city’s damaged water supply well heads.

The city council initially said 28 below ground well heads would require work. Now that number is 103.

The two positive samples at Sockburn and Rocky Point are unconnected, said the city council.

It has since chlorinated the tanks with a very small dose of chlorine – about 1 teaspoon per 5000 litres – and is carrying out some flushing around the zones.

“This afternoon we’ll be releasing some of the chlorinated water from the tank into the network so it is possible people living in the Sockburn and Heathcote Valley areas may notice a slight taste or smell of chlorine in their water,’’ said city council Three Waters and Waste Reticulation and Maintenance Manager Rob Meek.

“The water is safe to drink and any smell or taste of chlorine should dissipate pretty quickly – it shouldn’t be noticed for more than about a week,’’ Mr Meek said.

About 3000 properties in the Sockburn area and 1500 in the Heathcote Valley area are potentially affected.

“The chlorine is harmless but if you are concerned about the taste, you can keep drinking water in a jug in the fridge. The chlorine taste will dissipate naturally over a few hours,’’ Mr Meek said.