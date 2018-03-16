Championship win for Milligan in Toyota 86 Championship

CHRISTCHURCH driver Jack Milligan claimed the Toyota 86 Championship with a string of podium finishes at the final round of the championship at Hampton Downs at the weekend.

Milligan, 21, had a strong but not unassailable lead, heading Michael Scott and Connor Adam by 30 points and 123 points respectively, with three races remaining. With 75 points available for each race win the championship was still wide open.

“The weekend started well. We were quick in practice and knew we had the speed to get the job done,” said Milligan.

Qualifying on the front row for Saturday’s first race, Milligan was up against fellow Christchurch racer Jaden Ransley, who had taken pole. Ransley, 16, drove the race of his life to hold out Milligan.

Milligan was happy to settle for second with his nearest championship rival Scott finishing seventh.

“Our main focus was on where Michael [Scott] was. When we knew he was further down the field I didn’t take as many risks I might have normally,” said Milligan.

In the partial reverse grid race, Jacob Smith had pole with Milligan starting fourth of a field of 14. He carved through the field to attack Smith for lead, fading slightly at lap seven and then surging back to draft

Smith down the main straight and almost snatch the victory away.

In the final race of the championship, Milligan was swamped off the start line as four cars flew through the blind, downhill turn one side by side. Tom Alexander had carved through to lead from Jacob Smith, Milligan now moving through to third and then a lap later overtaking Smith.

Alexander and Milligan soon forming a two-car battle for the lead that went all the way to the chequered flag with Alexander taking the honours.

“I can’t thank the CareVets team enough, my mechanics, Dr Keith Houston who put the CareVets Racing programme together and showed faith in me – it’s been amazing.’’

Milligan continued a fine run in the championship for local drivers. He became the third Christchurch driver to win the championship which is in just its fifth year. He will head to Bathurst in October to compete in the Australian Toyota 86 Racing Series, which is part of the prize for winning the NZ championship.