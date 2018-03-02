Celebration as Sumner skate ramp reopens

Skateboarders, parents and supporters turned out in force for the re-opening of Sumner skate ramp on Sunday.

It was the culmination of a year-long battle for Sumner Green and Skate group after the ramp breached noise levels at its previous location on Wakefield Ave and was shut down on February 10, 2017.

Group member Liza Sparrow said since then they had worked closely with the city council to find a suitable site within the village.

The new location on the corner of Wakefield Ave and Nayland St is fully consented and has the support of the city council, Linwood-Central-Heathcote Community Board and the police.

The group recently ran an education programme with local schools around safety and etiquette at the new location.

First aid supplies will be available from Sumner Pharmacy during business hours and the Village Inn during the evenings.

Eleven-year-old Joel Fulford said he was “definitely excited” and looking forward to the easy access; he had been using Washington Park in the city which involved a bus ride and “chipped into” the amount of time he had to skate.

Connor McSoriley, 14, said it would be good for people from town who could come out to the beach and afterwards go to the ramp.

Parent volunteers are rostered on to lock and unlock it – opening hours are 8am-9pm.

“The kids are very excited,” Ms Sparrow said. “It’s about being outside, playing and connecting. It’s really important they have a place to go that is theirs.”

She hoped the ramp would bring added life and vibrancy to the village.

Sumner builder Trevor Hone helped build the original ramp on the village green about six years ago and has been closely involved in getting it up and running at its latest site.

He said the ramp would be a “focal point” for the village.

The city council is currently considering feedback on the four shortlisted sites for a permanent Bays area skate park.