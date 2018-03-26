CBHS reveals rebuild plans

Plans for new classroom blocks, science labs and a library have been revealed as part of the $32 million Christchurch Boys’ High School rebuild.

Preliminary designs have been given the green light by the Ministry of Education for the new Caddick and Caldwell classroom buildings. Construction is due to start at the end of the year.

Headmaster Nic Hill said the school was “very excited” about the new designs.

The designs feature 30 new classrooms, including 12 science labs. The school’s new library is being built on the ground floor of the Caddick building.

“The plans do link to our key design principles, including maximising and emphasising the relationship between teacher and student,” Mr Hill said.

The new blocks will be built near the Kahu Rd entrance to the school and include an internal courtyard, as well as access from the Deans’ building by a bridge over the Avon River.

“Developed and detailed design will be finished by the end the year, which is also when construction will begin,” Mr Hill said.

The buildings have been named after the school’s former headmasters. A E Caddick was headmaster from 1941-1950 and C F S Caldwell lead CBHS from 1959-1976.

Last year the school unveiled its new $4.66 million hall with seating for more than 1300 students. The work is part of the school’s upgrade and rebuild following the February 22, 2011, earthquake.

Only a few of the school’s original buildings are set stay, including the Deans’ farm heritage buildings and the centennial building.

The main heritage block will be repaired and upgraded.