Cashmere makes history on the court

Cashmere’s premier men’s team made history on Saturday when they won the Canterbury Tennis club title for a record fifth straight year.

The squad of brothers James, Matt and Tim Meredith, brothers Tim and Johnny McHarg, and Harry Weeds and Matt Grant went undefeated through the competition and beat Elmwood 15-3 on points in the final on Saturday.

“It was a great day for the club,” said James Meredith.

“The Elmwood guys are a great bunch. They came out and celebrated with us afterwards. I’m not sure I could do the same if it was the other way around,” he joked.

The tie was far closer than the final scoreline reads. James Meredith and Grant won their top doubles match against Hayden Joblin and Jack Tiller 6-4, 6-4. Cashmere also claimed the bottom doubles in straight sets 7-6, 6-2.

The pair of Matt Meredith and Weeds faced four set points, down 4-5 in the opening set against brothers Elliot and Lawrence Darling.

Meredith and Weeds fought off the four set points to eventually win the first set, which proved crucial going into the singles.

In the top singles match, James Meredith produces a serve and ball striking masterclass to breeze past Joblin 6-0, 6-2. This meant that Cashmere needed to win just one set from the remaining singles ties to claim the title.

However, Elmwood still had a glimmer of hope by holding the early advantage in all three remaining matches.

The title was secured when Weeds recovered from losing the first set 0-6 to James Watt. Following a pep talk from Tim Meredith, Weeds found his game to win the final two sets 6-3, 6-2.

“Tim reassured me not to panic after the first set. James played amazing in the first set. I knew I just had to stay on court as long as I could and try to grind something out,” said Weeds.

Cashmere put the icing on the cake on Sunday when their division one men’s and division two women’s teams both won titles.

The men’s division one final was also played against Elmwood and contained three players who turned out on Saturday in the form of Tiller, Weeds and Grant.

The match was as tight as they come with the result found on a count back of games 59-52 to Cashmere after both teams won three matches and seven sets.