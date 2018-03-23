Cashmere aims for fifth title

Cashmere will look to do what no Canterbury club has ever done before and win their fifth straight premier interclub title.

On Saturday, Cashmere will make their 14th finals appearance in 15 years when they play Elmwood in the premier final.

Cashmere’s premier team now has five players in Canterbury Tennis’ 100 club after their No 1 player James Meredith became the 20th to join the list of players who have won 100 premier interclub singles matches during their semi-final win last weekend.

He joined his older brothers Matt and Tim in the club. Cashmere’s McHarg brothers Johnny and Tim are also members of the club that include the likes of Alistair Hunt, Glenn Wilson and Peter Hampton.

Cashmere and Elmwood met during the round-robin on December 2. Cashmere won the tie 5-1 on matches.

The tie begins at Cashmere on Saturday at 2.30pm.

Cashmere and Elmwood will also contest the men’s division one final on Sunday at Cashmere in what is expected to be a successful weekend over the club’s bar.

“We’ve got a great relationship with Elmwood, it will be a great weekend for both clubs. Win or lose we’re looking forward to winding down with them afterwards,” said Cashmere captain Matt Meredith.