Canty women’s bowls team win intercentre title

It couldn’t have finished in more dramatic fashion as Canterbury were crowned women’s champions at the national intercentre bowls tournament on Sunday.

Playing Northland in the final at Burnside, Canterbury’s Sandra Keith was defeated in the singles 20-25, while Adele Greenfield and Sherrie Cottle won their pairs match 19-13. This meant the four of Mandy Boyd, Julie Adams, Tessa Hocking and Angela Boyd needed to win their match to claim the title.

At the completion of the pairs match the fours match was locked at 12-12 on the final end.

When skip Angela Boyd stepped up for her last bowl, Northland held the shot. Boyd, the only Blackjack playing the tournament, took direct aim at the jack and successfully killed the end, forcing it to be replayed.

It then became a case of deja vu when the skip found herself in the same scenario, this time with two bowls remaining.

Her first attempt to kill the end missed the jack. However, once again on her last bowl the end was killed.

It would be third time lucky for Canterbury on the final end. Winning the end by one gave the four a 13-12 victory and Canterbury the national title.

Bowls Canterbury chief executive Mel Mather believes the result was an indication on the level of women bowlers in the region.

Match winner Boyd travelled to the Gold Coast on Monday morning to meet up with the Blackjacks, which includes Canterbury bowlers Katelyn Inch and Tayla Bruce, ahead of the Commonwealth Games.

“Our females are just killing it,” said Mather. “Three out of five members in the Commonwealth Games squad and now holding the national title speaks pretty loudly (for Canterbury).”

The Canterbury men were unable defend the national title they won 12 months ago, failing to advance from pool-play.