Canterbury Sports Awards finalists revealed

The Canterbury Sports Awards will recognise the hard work of athletes, administrators, officials, coaches and teams at the Air Force Museum of New Zealand on Friday night.

Middleton Grange athletic star Will Stedman is a finalist in the sportsperson or team with a disability of the year.

Last year’s Maadi Cup winners St Andrew’s College are finalists in the outstanding junior team of the year category, along with the Heaton Intermediate girls first XI cricket team which were crowned national champions for the third year in a row.

Former Christchurch Boys’ High golfer Tom Parker is a finalist in the outstanding young sportsman of the year category, alongside St Andrew’s rower Ben Taylor.

Former Burnside golfer Amelia Garvey is a finalist in the ​outstanding young sportswoman of the year category. She will face stiff competition from gymnast ​Madaline Davidson and standout rugby player Grace Brooker.

The awards will be held at the Air Force Museum of New Zealand.

Finalists:

Outstanding team of the year: Basketball, Alloyfold Canterbury Wildcats, women; boxing, Canterbury boxing team; cricket, Canterbury men’s team; and rugby, Canterbury women.

Outstanding sports coach of the year: Athletics, Dale Stevenson; basketball, Lori McDaniel; cricket, Gary Stead; and rugby, Scott Robertson.

Outstanding sportswoman of the year: Rowing, Grace Prendergast; rugby, Kendra Cocksedge; and swimming, Sophie Pascoe.

Outstanding sportsman of the year: Athletics, Tom Walsh; rowing, John Storey; rugby, Richie Mo’unga; and squash, Paul Coll.

Outstanding young sportswoman of the year: Golf, Amelia Garvey; gym sports, Madaline Davidson; and rugby, Grace Brooker.

Outstanding young sportsman of the year: Basketball, Quinn Clinton; golf, Tom Parker; rowing, Ben Taylor; and rugby, Tom Christie.

Outstanding administrator of the year: Athletics, John Gamblin; bowls, Emily Robbins; boxing, Holly Sullivan; and taekwon-do, Kris Herbison.​

Outstanding sports club of the year: Basketball, Lincoln University; cricket, Old Boys’ Collegians Cricket Club; football, Selwyn United; and tennis, Waimairi Tennis Club.

Outstanding official of the year: Basketball, Matthew Bathurst; gymsports, Toby Levine; and hockey, Gareth Greenfield.

Outstanding junior team of the year: Basketball, under-19 Canterbury combined boys; football, Canterbury United youth team; rowing, St Andrew’s College rowing eights; and cricket, Heaton Intermediate girls first XI.

Sportsperson or team with a disability of the year: Athletics, William Stedman; boccia, Jeremy Morriss; and swimming, Sophie Pascoe.

Outstanding sports event of the year: Cycling, Urology Associates car park canon ball; gymsports, New Zealand trampoline championships; hockey, international hockey test series – women’s Black Sticks v USA; rugby, Crusaders v British and Irish Lions; and rugby league, Pacific series rugby league event.

Lifetime achievement award: Cricket, Mike Satterthwaite; football, Debbie Newman; gymsports, Tina Colijn; marching, Raewyn Shaw; rowing, John Wylie; rugby, Murray Dulieu; squash,

Wayne Seebeck; tennis, Lindsay North; and water polo, Lachie Marshall.