Cantabrian resilience key to Dragons success The Canterbury United Dragons are just two points off the top in the ISPS Handa Premiership with two league games remaining. By Gordon Findlater - March 9, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)