Booming population leads to new school

One of the fastest growing areas in the city will get a new school.

The population of Belfast is expected to double from 7500 to 15,000 by 2041, which has prompted investigations into establishing a second primary school by 2020.

“Population projections indicate the need for additional schooling provision in the west Belfast area,” Ministry of Education deputy secretary sector enablement and support Katrina Casey said.

Ms Casey said there are currently about 700 year 1 to 8 pupils living in Belfast. But she said that number is expected to exceed 900 within 10 years, and is likely to approach 1200 in the long term.

However, instead of consulting on a new school, Ms Casey said the ministry has approached the Belfast board of trustees with the idea of a two-campus model school.

One campus would remain on Main North Rd and another would be established near Johns Rd, each catering for the junior and senior schools consecutively.

Ms Casey said the board of trustees would be collecting feedback from the community on the two campus model, which it would then relay to the ministry.

“The first phase of engagement will involve face-to-face workshops, and will gather and explore discussions on the possibilities of a second campus,” she said.

The first workshop was held on Monday morning in the school hall. Another will be held tomorrow at 7pm, as well as on Thursday. The workshops are open to the public.

“The ideas and themes generated through this first phase will then be used to construct an online survey that will make it possible to identify which ideas have a wider base of support,” Ms Casey said.

The survey will be available in late March until early April.

If the public did not support a second Belfast campus, the ministry would look to begin consultation on establishing a new primary school in the area, she said.

But at this stage there was no timeline for development or construction of the new campus or school.

In recent years the school had to build an additional 11 classrooms and a new administration block to cater for its growing roll.

Belfast is one of two areas in the city that have had “area plans” developed by the city council under the greater Christchurch urban development strategy.

Over the last decade, Belfast has already seen significant growth, which the city council said has “put pressure” on existing infrastructure and services.