Big plans for Springfield station

A new community group has formed to give Springfield’s historic railway station a make-over.

The Friends of Springfield Station plans to beautify its station – in a bid to transform it into a community hub.

The group is planning to work with KiwiRail and Rail Heritage Trust of New Zealand to paint the station and tidy up its gardens.

Restoration work will include painting the building’s woodwork, veranda, doors and window sills.

Founder Simon Williams said the aim is to turn it into a community area for people to come and “hang out.”

“I think it is worth doing because it is part of the historical fabric of Springfield, which was really put there for the railway,” he said.

The group was formed after Christmas and is made up of about 20 members.

The station is already beginning to grow with The Springfield Railway Station Cafe re-opening last month in the station’s old refreshment rooms.

The cafe’s leasee Heather Valphy makes up cheeseboards for the TranzAlpine at the station each day.

The station already has a collectables shop, personal trainer and plant seller.

A monthly farmer’s market is also planned to run in the future.

The station has operated in the township since the 1880s.

It was originally located in the centre of Springfield – which is now known as Tramway Reserve.

In 1923, the railway station was moved to its current location off King St so a larger marshalling yard could be built following the opening of the Otira Tunnel.

“Springfield used to be a really big railway centre . . . they used to have a particular type of locomotive stationed at Springfield. I think there was something like 70 people who serviced the system,” Mr Williams said.

He said 12 white railway houses known as the “white city” used to be located along the line.

The railway station was rebuilt using pink summerhill stone in 1966 after the old station burnt down.

Mr Williams said while pink summerhill stone is not “everybody’s favourite building material in 2018”, the Rail Heritage Trust felt it was a voyage too far to repaint the building material.

He said he thinks when the steam locomotives disappeared at the end of the 1960s people thought the railway age was over.

But Mr Williams said there are still a lot of railway men in the town and its heritage is not being celebrated enough.

The group will lodge a proposal with KiwiRail in the hopes of securing funding for the project.

As part of his proposal, Mr Williams would like to get

KiwiRail to agree to stopping the TranzAlpine in Springfield for an extended break. Currently, it only stops to allow passengers to board or disembark the train and to pick up the cheeseboards.

