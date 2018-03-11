Bid to save bus routes heats up

Bus users are rising up against plans to cut services.

Nor’West News has received a number of letters from people angry at Environment Canterbury’s move to cut two routes in Papanui, which is part a major shake-up of bus services across Christchurch.

ECan wants to cut six routes, including the 107 Styx Mill to Northlands and the 108 Casebrook to Northlands, to plug a $4 million shortfall in its budget.

The public is being given the opportunity to make submissions to ECan about the cuts on its website until March 26, before a final decision is made.

Judy Broadbent wrote saying she had moved from Redwood to Casebrook in a bid to be closer to a bus route as she cannot drive.

Fellow Casebrook resident Karen Ravenwood said she has to catch several buses to get to work, including the 108. Without it, she will be forced to take her car.

Willowbank Wildlife Reserve in Northwood is also angry about the cuts, saying it will be isolated from public transport as the 107 bus is the only route that goes past the park.

General manager Kirsty Willis is pleading with ECan to reconsider.

A local resident as well, Ms Willis said there is no bus for her son to be able to get to high school.

Northwood resident Doug Soper agreed. His son uses the bus to get to Burnside High. He does not want to see ECan cut the “essential” service.

City councillors Mike Davidson and Sara Templeton have shared previous Nor’West News articles about the cuts on their Facebook pages.

Both Cr Davidson and Cr Templeton have called on residents from around the city to submit to ECan and oppose cutting the routes, saying bus services are a vital community service.

“In my ward I have a lot of elderly people ringing me up

saying they’re struggling to use the bus system as it is, that’s

only going to get worse,”

Cr Davidson said. He said all six routes serviced otherwise “isolated” areas, such as Northwood and Casebrook, as well as Prestons and New Brighton.

The Papanui-Innes Community Board is looking to comment as part of the city council’s submission on the ECan draft Long Term Plan regarding its concern over the cuts. ECan’s senior manager public transport Stewart Gibbon said at this stage there are no alternative services proposed.

Fast facts

•About 13.4 million individual trip journeys are taken per year on buses through greater Christchurch.

•The Orbiter, which goes past Northlands Shopping Centre, accounts for 17.11 per cent of bus travel with 2.3 million trips a year.

•In the 2016/17 financial year, 63,316 trips were taken on route 107 and 47,348 trips on route 108.

•The average number of people on each route 107 trip was less than four, and on route 108 less than three.