Authorities determined to fix hospital parking by winter

New Government MPs are working to resolve Christchurch Hospital’s parking situation by the start of winter as the situation reaches “crunch

point.”

The Deans Ave park and ride set-up will be the focus of a meeting between Labour MPs, Canterbury District Health Board and city council representatives next week.

They have been tasked with coming up with options to resolve the issues, including the lack of shelter for those waiting in bad weather to catch the shuttle and the site’s general condition.

Those options will be tabled next week with the aim of finding a solution before

winter.

Port Hills Labour MP Ruth Dyson said she requested a meeting with Christchurch Central MP Duncan Webb, Christchurch East MP Poto Williams, Minister of Greater Christchurch Regeneration Megan Woods, city councillor Deon Swiggs and CDHB representatives last week.

“I put out a message and said can we sort this together and I’ve had really positive responses back.”

She said everyone was looking at options for what was a citywide and regional problem, and they would be tabled at the meeting.

“It’s got the attention of people who are pretty determined to get these things sorted.”

The Star has visited the car park several times, to find dozens of people queued in the pouring rain and wind to catch the shuttle because there was not enough space in the small waiting room. Others did not want to lose their spot in the line.

They included a child with pneumonia, elderly people, people on crutches, and a heavily pregnant woman.

Park and ride was set up as a temporary fix to alleviate the chronic parking shortage until a permanent car parking building was finished in 2020.

But Cr Swiggs said the current Deans Ave car park was “not good enough” and it had come to a “crunch point.”

“I think a good solution will be to get that car park to a standard that’s accessible and to make good accommodation there for people when it’s raining so they can have shelter.”

Other options, such as investigating if there were other car parking locations that could be utilised may come with it, he said.

The car park is owned by Global Edge Properties and the CDHB operates the free shuttles.

The CDHB previously said there was no funding to install extra shelter, and had asked Global Edge Properties to fix the uneven surface.

CDHB finance and corporate services manager Justine White said the CDHB welcomed the input from MPs.

She said improvements could be made to the Deans Ave site, which they would push for, but the site was still well used.

“The Canterbury health dollar is stretched by competing priorities more than ever before, so of course additional funding would be helpful.”

Cr Swiggs would not rule out putting ratepayer money into finding a solution if it was the difference between fixing the problem or not.