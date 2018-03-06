Attempt to prioritise coastal pathway funding

A previously unfunded piece of the coastal pathway has been put into the city council’s draft Long Term Plan, in a bid to get money allocated for its completion.

Heathcote Ward city councillor Sara Templeton last week pushed through an amendment to the draft LTP to try and prioritise what she said was a “key piece of community infrastructure.”

The fourth and final stage of the Christchurch Coastal Pathway between the Moncks Bay tram stop and Shag Rock corner – expected to cost between $10 million and $12 million – currently has no funding.

The pathway is being jointly funded by the city council and the Coastal Pathway Group.

The third section from Shag Rock to the Sumner Surf Life Saving Club has funding and an anticipated start date of April.

However, there is no money at present for the final section.

Ms Templeton’s amendment means a report with an estimate of the costs for the section and a timeframe for delivery will be included in the draft Long Term Plan and the community will be able to make submissions on it.

There was a lack of understanding about the coastal pathway, with some city councillors viewing it as purely a “recreational nice-to-have,” she said.

“This report, and community submissions, will enable the project to have the best chance at success.”

Ms Templeton said the original footpath on the other side of the road was removed during rockfall remediation work and was not replaced.

She said the Moncks Bay pathway is currently a “dangerous informal path” with a drop down to the rocks or sea below.

“Footpaths are a core council function, but this section is currently not funded at all,” she said.