Athlete takes on three championships within a month

After competing in the Canterbury track and field championships at the weekend, Old Boys’ United Athletic Club’s Tegan Duffy will have little time to recover.

The 17-year-old is about to head off to the New Zealand track and field and then the Australian junior championships – with all three events in the space of a month.

She has also just started studying land and property management at Lincoln University, works part-time at the Commodore Hotel, and trains six times a week at the Christchurch Boys’ High-based athletics club.

She won the under-20 long jump at the Athletics Canterbury track and field championships with a distance of 5.64m in her fifth jump. However, Duffy didn’t compete in her other specialised event, the 100m hurdles.

She is set to compete in both events at the New Zealand track and field championships from March 9-11 in Hamilton before flying to Sydney on March 12 for the Australian junior athletics championships from March 14-18.

“So basically I have to get back, repack and head off again,” she said.

Tegan said she started athletics as a hobby but now has aspirations for bigger things.

“I am looking ahead to the junior worlds and what I need to do to qualify for that,” she said.

She has to pay her own way to attend the championships, and said it would cost about $2000 to attend the Hamilton and Sydney events.

“I have gone to the local community board to ask for funding and my nana Faye Kerr has helped me fundraise with my mum, Toni, and we have held some quiz nights. Also, nana has a few friends that have chipped in,” she said.

For the past month, Tegan has been training harder than

usual and has been pushing herself to see what her body can endure.

“There has been a lot of harder running and pushing myself as hard as possible. The weights are heavier, all of that,” she said.