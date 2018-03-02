Armstrong fastest over 85km

Vajin Armstrong has gone one better at the 85km Old Ghost Ultra marathon on the West Coast after finishing second in 2017.

The Sumner Running Club member completed the race in just over seven hours to win comfortably by more than 17min ahead of his nearest competitor.

He also continued a strong month of competitions after winning the 62km event at the Tarawera Ultra Marathon earlier this month.

The Old Ghost Ultra on Saturday started at 6am from Seddonville. All competitors required a head torch for the first hour to navigate the old miner’s trail, which at times was cliff-hugging, through the stunning Mokihinui River Gorge.

Armstrong was in the leading pack of four runners up to the first check point (17km). After that, he started to increase the pace and the pack whittled down while running through the towering podocarp forest.

Armstrong reached the halfway point, completing the first 43km in a blistering time of 3hr 21min. From here, the race became a true test. Competitors were treated to an 800m ascent over the next 13km. Part way up the climb there was more than 200 steps to contend with which smashed the quads, but runners were rewarded with breath-taking views of the Southern Alps while running along the skyline ridge to the Ghost Lake hut checkpoint. In true West Coast spirit, competitors were treated to whitebait sandwiches and an assortment of sweet delights. A further 1.5km on, the highest point of the day was reached at 1340m around the 60km mark.

From here, Armstrong stormed to the finish, leaving his second place ‘ghost’ from last year’s race behind on the trail, winning in an impressive time of 7hr 31sec. The event was also contested by fellow Sumner runner Paul Timothy, who finished seventh overall in 8hr 7min 45sec.

Armstrong described the race as one of the most special he had ever taken part in, especially considering the breathtaking journey the trail takes you on. He plans on returning to defend his title next year.