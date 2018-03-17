App continues to nab disability car park abuse

More than 100 reports of people illegally using disability car parks have been made since a new app was launched to curb the problem.

In October the city council’s Smart Cities programme and CCS Disability Action launched Access Aware, allowing anyone to report people parking in disability spaces without permits.

It instantly sends a notification and location to the city council’s parking enforcement team.

Smart Cities programme manager Teresa McCallum said since the app was launched on October 1 there had been 141 “abuse reports”, with one $150 ticket issued.

“The majority of the abuse reports we have received are in private parking spaces where the council cannot issue infringement notices.”

Last month, 10 trial sensors were placed on central city disability car parks.

The sensors have Bluetooth technology, which pair with a portable chip given to those with disability passes. If a vehicle parks in the spaces without a chip, enforcement officers would get a notification.

Ms McCallum said tickets were not yet being issued while they were set up.

The trial’s result would determine if more sensors would be deployed.