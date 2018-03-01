Another wet winter likely for hospital park and ride users

It could be another three wet, cold winters for people lining up to use Christchurch Hospital’s park and ride service.

The Canterbury District Health Board says there is no funding available to provide extra shelter at the Deans Ave car park for those waiting to catch the van to hospital.

On Tuesday last week during ex-cyclone Gita, a dozen people queued in the pouring rain and wind to catch the shuttle to hospital because there was not enough space in the small waiting room.

CDHB support services manager Rachel Cadle told The Star there were no plans to build extra shelter on site.

“We have not received any extra funding to operate the park and ride service nor the facilities that support it.”

She said the CDHB provided the current shelter there for the comfort of patients using the service.

The car park is run by a private operator so the CDHB does not get any revenue.

Ms Cadle said the CDHB had not applied for more funding from the Ministry of Health because it was awaiting a decision on the provision of a permanent car parking facility.

Decisions about park and ride’s future could not be made until then, she said.

“We hope to be able to fund this service while we have no car park facility in our vicinity.”

Park and ride was established to alleviate the hospital’s chronic parking shortage until a permanent parking building could be built.

It uses 12-seater vans to shuttle people to and from the Deans Ave site.

The Ministry of Health said in January a car parking building would be built, but would not be finished until 2020. The location was yet to be determined.

In August, The Star visited the car park in the pouring rain to find 30 people lined up outside because the waiting room was too small.

They included a child with pneumonia, elderly people, people on crutches, and a heavily pregnant woman.

At the time, Ms Cadle said the CDHB was considering using larger buses.

But she said last week larger buses were used when the service was available to staff in the morning and afternoon, but there was no funding for anything further.

She said the CDHB was in regular contact with the car park operator, and he had been “made aware of concerns regarding the surface of the car park”.