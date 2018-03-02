Alleged home invader sacks lawyer

An alleged home invader who was confronted by a Scarborough mother in the early hours of the morning has sacked his lawyer.

Nathan Manning, who has been held in custody since his arrest in early November, appeared in the district court last week charged with committing a burglary with a weapon, burglary, theft from a vehicle and theft.

He was remanded in custody again until May to speak with his new counsel after he was unhappy with the first lawyer’s advice.

It’s alleged he entered hairdresser Emely van Ras’ home about 3am last October, demanded money from her and threatened her with a knife.

She used a ceremonial Fijian “skull crusher” to hold him off.

The home invasion and other crime in the area prompted the formation of the Safer Sumner group, which fundraised for two CCTV cameras.

The group is working with the Linwood-Central-Heathcote Community Board to ensure compliance with the Privacy Act before installing the cameras.

A site opposite the Sumner Surf Life Saving clubrooms on Main Rd has been suggested.