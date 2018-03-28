Ali Jones to avoid by-election if she quits

Papanui-Innes Community Board chairwoman Ali Jones will not trigger a by-election if she resigns over the Shirley Community Centre.

Last week, Ms Jones told Nor’West News that if funding for a Shirley community facility was not included in the city council’s 2018-28 Long Term Plan, she would stand by her word and resign after threatening to do so at an elected members meeting last year.

But this week she said while she would stand down both as chairwoman and from the board altogether, she did not want it to cause a by-election to replace her.

“I have undertaken to resign from the board, not just as chair. I have asked staff to look at the ramifications of this as I do not want to trigger a by-election,” she said.

City council electoral officer Jo Daly said a councillor or community board member resignation more than 12 months before the next election in October 2019 would result in an extraordinary vacancy which would need to be filled by a by-election.

“If a vacancy happens within 12 months of the next triennial election, a by-election is not required (and) the local authority or community board has the option to either leave the vacancy unfilled or to appoint a person to fill the vacancy for the balance of the current term,” she said.

Ms Jones said she would not resign until October to avoid the $65,000 cost of a by-election.

The community centre’s rebuild at 10 Shirley Rd has been dubbed the board’s “die in the ditch” project. But has been delayed by another 10 years in the draft LTP.

“I’m a woman of my word. I don’t want to resign, I love my job, I love what I do. But this is how passionately I feel about the community,” Ms Jones said.

In a bid to reinstate LTP funding for a community facility in Shirley, part of the board’s Innes Ward, it called city council chief executive Karleen Edwards to a recent meeting.

Dr Edwards told Nor’West News during the discussion, she emphasised the city council’s goal to keep a proposed rates increase down in the LTP.

“I also explained the challenges of balancing aspirational projects with what’s available in the budget, while also trying to keep rates down,” she said.

But Dr Edwards said she highlighted the opportunity for the board and its residents to put submissions into the city council regarding the Shirley Community Centre during consultation.

Submissions would be considered by the mayor and city councillors before the LTP is finalised.

•Submissions on the LTP can be made at www.ccc.govt.nz/the-council/consultations-and-submissions/haveyoursay/show/125 until April 13