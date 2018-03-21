Aidanfield Christian School win Canterbury quiz heats

Aidanfield Christian School took the top spot in the Canterbury heats of the Kids’ Lit Quiz championships on Wednesday.

The competition is an annual international literature quiz for pupils aged 10-13-years-old.

It aims to encourage children to read for pleasure, widening the breadth of their reading and knowledge.

Aidanfield Christian School english teacher and quiz coach Karen Strijbis said the winning team of Cole, Josie, Jack and Jasper had been training for the competition for six weeks.

“They are overwhelmed at the result, especially as we beat over 60 other Christchurch schools who competed exceptionally well,” she said.

Mrs Strijbis said the pupils’ prize of $500 will cover flights to the national final in Wellington on June 10.

Villa Maria College, Kirkwood Intermediate, Cobham Intermediate, Avonhead School, Westburn School, Roydvale School and Yaldhurst Model School also competed in the heats.

Christchurch South Intermediate School’s team finished second and will be joining the Aidanfield Christian School in the national final.

There they will compete for a place in the world final in Auckland in July, where the New Zealand team will compete against teams from nine other countries.

St Margaret’s College finished third in the Canterbury heats.

The quiz, which is a Kiwi initiative, was founded in New Zealand 27 years ago by quizmaster Wayne Mills, and is now held in 13 counties.

Mr Mills said pupils train for months for “the sport of reading”.

“The kids spend months preparing for the quiz, just as athletes train for a sports event. We don’t have prescribed texts or reading lists, so competitors must simply read widely in the children and young adult categories,” he said. The Kids’ Lit Quiz is a not-for-profit organisation which is run and managed exclusively by volunteers.