A 107-year-old jetty is primed for another century of service in Takamatua Bay.

A 107-year-old jetty is primed for another century of service at Takamatua Bay.

Supported by the city council, local residents have driven a major repair project to save one of the region’s oldest jetties for future generations.

The Takamatua Ratepayers’ Association pooled member resources to rebuild the earthquake-damaged structure, aided by the city council’s Banks Peninsula and Port Hills head ranger Paul Devlin and engineer Paul Ferguson.

Association chairman Kevin Simcock said the restoration of the jetty was a community-focused project.

Local residents put in many long hours, volunteering their time and expertise to save the jetty.

“This project has proven that city council-community partnerships are an excellent way of enhancing community assets while building community spirit,” Mr Simcock said.

Mr Devlin said the city council simply empowered the local community to work on the jetty themselves, supporting the project with materials, and oversight of health and safety and design.

“It has been a brilliant outcome, both for the Takamatua community and the city council,” Mr Devlin said.

The jetty was built in 1910 to ferry cheese from the German Bay (Takamatua) Cheese Co-op to Akaroa and further afield. Initially called German Bay to reflect the origins of the early settlers, the name of the area was changed to Takamatua during World War I.

It originally cost £175 to build.

For Akaroa resident Jan Shuttleworth, the recent reopening marked a special day in his family’s history.

His grandfather George Armstrong delivered a speech at the opening of the jetty on December 20, 1910.

“My grandfather was mayor of Akaroa for 23 years, and also on the cheese co-operative’s board,” Mr Shuttleworth said.

“The jetty was built by a local builder to provide a shipping service from the bay to Akaroa and beyond as the co-op had about 15 suppliers, and quite a big volume of cheese was being produced. A cutter, the Deveron, left with the first cargo, consisting of 187 cases of cheese, 136 loose cheese and 18 bales of wool.”